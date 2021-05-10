His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces – yesterday evening at the Beach Palace – received Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, who is on a working visit to the country. The two sides discussed – in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs – brotherly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Sudan, and ways to develop and strengthen aspects of cooperation and joint action in all fields. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and files of common concern, especially developments in the Horn of Africa and East Africa, stressing in this regard the consensus of visions on the importance of giving priority to the voice of wisdom and dialogue and finding diplomatic solutions to the various issues and challenges facing the region, in a way that contributes to In defusing tensions and crises and establishing a strong foundation and foundations for moving forward on the path of development, progress and prosperity for its people. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support the efforts of the brotherly Sudan in promoting peace, stability and development, especially during this critical stage of its history, based on its belief that Sudan’s stability, security and safety represent an important pillar in the region’s security. For his part, Al-Burhan affirmed that Sudan is keen to enhance various aspects of cooperation and joint work with the United Arab Emirates in light of the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples. He valued the state’s stances towards preserving Sudan’s stability and security in light of the historical turn it is going through and the challenges it faces, praising the country’s urgent humanitarian initiatives and the medical supplies that it continues to provide to the Sudanese people to support the efforts of Sudan’s institutions in facing the repercussions of the Corona pandemic. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and on the Sudanese side, His Excellency Khaled Omar Youssef, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and the delegation corresponding to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan.