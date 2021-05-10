His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting that took place today at Al-Shati Palace, His Highness welcomed the Crown Prince of Bahrain in his second country, the United Arab Emirates. They exchanged congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and the approach of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, wishing the two countries, their leaderships and their brotherly peoples continued goodness, progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain to his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince The era of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for their highness to enjoy good health and happiness and the UAE further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Bahrain, conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his wishes for Bahrain and its brotherly people for further progress.

The two sides discussed, during the meeting, the fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples, which are based on solid foundations of brotherhood, respect, understanding and joint cooperation for the good of the two countries and their mutual interests.

The two sides discussed regional and international developments of concern to the two countries, in addition to the challenges and crises in the Arab region and the Middle East, and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports. On the Bahraini side, it was attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa arrived earlier today and was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Bateen Airport. Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, was also greeted by him.