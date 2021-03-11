His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received a written message from His Excellency Armen Sarkisyan, President of the Republic of Armenia, regarding bilateral relations between the two countries and means of strengthening and developing them in various fields.

The message was received by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, upon receiving a working dinner in Abu Dhabi today by His Excellency Ara Ivazyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, including investment and food security.

His Highness and His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, praising the distinguished relations between the two countries and the continuous keenness to enhance them and develop joint cooperation in various fields.

For his part, His Excellency Ara Evazian expressed his country’s aspiration to strengthen its bilateral relationship with the UAE, which is witnessing continuous development in many fields, praising the leading position the country enjoys at the regional and international levels.