His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Saturday, received a phone call from Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support them and develop their horizons at various levels.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the overall developments in the regional and international arenas, in addition to intensifying efforts and cooperation in facing the threat of terrorism and the threat it poses to regional security and stability.

His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister discussed the developments of the “Covid-19 pandemic” and the importance of cooperation and coordination between countries of the world to address it and contain its effects.