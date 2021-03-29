His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today received a phone call from his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the phone call, His Highness and Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the well-established fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their cooperation in various fields.

The two sides touched on the “Green Middle East Initiative” announced by His Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, which aims, in partnership with the countries of the region, to plant 50 billion trees as the largest reforestation program in the world to preserve and protect the environment and the sustainability of its resources and increase the contribution of renewable energy in addition to the importance of joint cooperation to confront Environmental challenges.

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan valued the qualitative initiative of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and its impact in facing various economic and social challenges related to the environmental conditions in the region and the world and improving the quality of life of societies.