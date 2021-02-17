His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday received a written message from the President of the friendly Federal Republic of Russia, Vladimir Putin, related to bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in various fields within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries In addition to a number of issues and topics of concern to the two countries. This came during his reception yesterday in Abu Dhabi, President of the friendly Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, who delivered the message to His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the meeting, welcomed the Chechen president, and conveyed his best regards to President Vladimir Putin and his sincere wishes for Russia and its friendly people for continued progress and prosperity. His Highness and Kadyrov also discussed friendship and cooperation relations between the Emirates and Chechnya, and opportunities for their development in various fields.

The President of Chechnya congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE, its leadership and its people for the successful arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the orbit of Mars in its historic scientific mission, while His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Ramadan Kadyrov for his sincere feelings towards the UAE’s success Implementing its global project, wishing him and his friendly people progress and prosperity.

The Chechen president expressed his thanks to the wise leadership in the UAE for their assistance and initiatives in support of the countries of the world during the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, appreciating the continuous medical supplies provided by the UAE to enhance the efforts of health care workers in Chechnya in facing the pandemic and containing its effects.





