His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received a verbal message from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan related to the brotherly and strategic relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields, including their interests. Mutual developments in addition to the situation in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Conveying the message to His Highness, His Excellency Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, during his reception at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi. His Highness and the Jordanian Prime Minister exchanged congratulations on the approaching Eid al-Fitr, and wishes that it will be an occasion for good and peace for the two countries and their brotherly peoples and all Arab and Islamic peoples and the whole world.

Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Kingdom of Jordan, and his wishes for the UAE and its people continued progress and stability.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Jordanian Prime Minister, conveyed his greetings to his brother His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, wishing Jordan and its people continued development, security and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields in addition to a number of issues of common concern at the regional and global levels, foremost among which are developments in the Arab region and the situation in Jerusalem in light of recent developments and joint work to strengthen the pillars of security and peace. In the region.

His Highness listened to Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh about the efforts made by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, to take care of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif in light of the current developments in the city of Jerusalem and its repercussions, stressing Jordan’s pivotal role and its historical positions in protecting holy sites. Islamism in Palestine and preserving its identity.

His Highness expressed his concern about the violent events taking place in occupied East Jerusalem, which resulted in the injury of a number of innocent civilians, affirming his condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred that are inconsistent with human values ​​and principles and the importance of ending the attacks and practices that lead to the continuing state of tension and tension in the Holy City and stopping Any practices that violate the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, and His Excellency Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abu Shebas, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.