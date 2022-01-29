His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today received an oral message from his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, related to the strong brotherly relations between the two countries and His Majesty’s affirmation of Jordan’s permanent solidarity with the UAE And his support for it in everything that preserves its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This came when His Highness received Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who conveyed the message to His Highness.

Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh also conveyed, during the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.. to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes to their Highnesses. Health and happiness, and the UAE continued progress and prosperity. His Highness conveyed his best wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II for health and wellness, and to the sisterly Kingdom of Jordan for continued prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of Jordan discussed brotherly relations and aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, especially the economic, development and political ones, and ways to develop them to broader horizons that contribute to achieving the goals and future visions of the two countries.

The two sides discussed regional and international developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of concern to the two countries.

Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh reiterated the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s condemnation of the terrorist attack of the Houthi militia, which targeted civilian sites and facilities in the UAE.. He stressed that the attack represented a violation of all international norms and laws and a serious threat to regional peace and security.. He called for a unified and firm international stance to deter these militias and confront their attacks. terrorist.

He expressed Jordan’s solidarity with the UAE and its standing by it in the face of all threats to its security and safety and in its efforts to combat terrorism in its various forms, stressing that the security of the UAE and Jordan are indivisible.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan valued the positions of brotherly Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in support of the UAE and its brotherly solidarity with it, expressing his pride in Jordan’s positions towards its brothers in the Emirates and the strong brotherly relations that unite the two brotherly countries.



