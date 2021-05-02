His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Sunday, received at the Beach Palace Chris Kunz, a member of the US Senate for the Democratic Party, accompanied by Senator Chris Van Hulen.

The meeting dealt with the strategic alliance relations existing between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America at the political, economic, military and other levels, and ways to support these relations and push them forward in various fields in a way that enhances the common interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues related to regional security, joint work to establish stability, peace and cooperation, and to confront the causes of tension and conflict in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa in the interest of the development, progress and prosperity of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Dr. His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and Muhammad Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.