His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday received a phone call from his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in which he condemned the Houthi militia attack on civilian facilities and areas in the UAE. Which resulted in a number of dead and wounded.

During the call, His Majesty affirmed Jordan’s support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability, stressing that the security of the UAE is part of Jordan’s security. His Majesty the King expressed his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his great thanks and appreciation for the sincere brotherly feelings expressed by His Majesty towards the UAE and its people, asking God Almighty to protect Jordan and its people from all harm.

Washington condemns the Houthi terrorist attack

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in which he affirmed the US condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil. He also expressed his condolences to the UAE for the victims of this terrorist act, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

