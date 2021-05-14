Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made a phone call to Salem Al-Hanjari Al-Dahmani and his father, as part of the leadership’s keenness to communicate with the people of the homeland and to check on their conditions.

During the phone call, His Highness exchanged congratulations with the family on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, and His Highness was reassured of their conditions and affairs. His Highness expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for what the people of the nation who were loyal to the nation’s blessed march have been offering, stressing that they are appreciated and proud.

The family expressed its appreciation to His Highness for his keenness and great interest in inspecting their conditions and reassuring them, recalling all the loyalty of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and the virtues and magnificent deeds he offered to the homeland and its children.

Salem Al-Dahmani and his father during the phone call (Al-Ittihad)

And they prayed to God that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, would protect them, affirming that they stand behind the rational leadership to serve the nation’s march.