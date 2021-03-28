His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praised a member of the Sharjah Police, after paying the costs of transporting a resident’s car after it broke down on a main street in the emirate. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, through a tweet on “Twitter”: “Providing help and love of goodness are deeply rooted values ​​in the UAE society, and what was done by Sgt Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi from Sharjah Police, with his praiseworthy stance with the vehicle’s commander, Zain Al-Abidin, who expressed kind words. For his appreciation and his response to the beautiful … a model repeated in this good land, I thank them, and I commend everyone who serves people sincerely and represents the values ​​of his society.

In addition, Sergeant Ahmed Al Hammadi of the Traffic and Patrols Department of the Sharjah Police General Command confirmed that what he did was because of what he learned from the values ​​of the leadership of the state and its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

He indicated that the situation that took place with him and his assistance to the resident stemmed from the police and the leadership’s directives with all people, whether during or outside work, indicating that this position was brought up on him and it is one of the UAE customs, traditions and originality.

He thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and said that “His Highness’s tweet blushed my heart, and His Highness’s encouragement for me is the best incentive for me to continue my work with dedication.”

For his part, resident Zain Al-Abidin, who was assisted by the policeman, said that the arrival of his picture and name to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a big dream, pointing out that the accident occurred to him last week when his vehicle broke down at the highest bridge between the emirates of Sharjah and Ajman, where he was surprised by a police car that came To help him and speed up the process of transporting his vehicle, pointing out that the commander of the police vehicle, Sgt. Ahmed Al-Hammadi, the owner of the truck that carried his vehicle until he arrived in it to a garage in Ajman, then paid the transportation cost without his knowledge, describing the situation as a noble humanitarian stand for the police.

He continued that he did not know how to thank him for the help he had provided him, so he searched for a way to thank him, which prompted him to contact Sharjah Radio and on the air live, as he sent a letter thanking him and the UAE to honor him for his deeds and actions for good and for his distinguished, inherent humanitarian stance so that he could be a role model. Among his young mates.

He pointed out that he has lived in the country for more than 20 years, and works as a legal advisor in a private company in Dubai, and he has four children who all study at school, the oldest of whom is 17 years old, pointing out that the children of the Emirates always set the most amazing examples to present the impossible as a reality.

It is noteworthy that the Sharjah Police Command, represented by the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari, honored Sergeant Al Hammadi for what he did in order to set an example and be emulated by his colleagues.

