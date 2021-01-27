His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, provided $ 10 million to support the Carter Center in the United States of America, as part of his initiative to combat neglected tropical diseases, coinciding with the second annual International Day of Neglected Tropical Diseases, which coincides with January 30, 2021, which aims to enhance global awareness of the urgent need to eradicate neglected tropical diseases. This support allows for continued cooperation in support of global health issues, especially the elimination of Guinea worm disease.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Today we follow in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the foundations of decades-long relations with the Carter Center, to combat Guinea worm disease and spread hope in affected communities.” The current challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic have demonstrated the importance of health in achieving development and prosperity for societies. His Highness added: “We will spare no effort to extend a helping hand to others to overcome health challenges.”

His Highness affirmed: “We continue with full determination in our commitment to cooperate with our partners in combating preventable infectious diseases and helping humanity overcome the ordeal of disease and poverty and enjoy a healthy and dignified life.”

This partnership dates back to the historic meeting between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and former US President Jimmy Carter during his first visit to the UAE, during which President Carter spoke about his initiative to eradicate a debilitating parasitic disease that affects the population in large parts of Africa, and the late Sheikh Zayed responded Make a generous donation to the Carter Center.

The meeting resulted in a partnership to serve humanity that lasted three decades, which contributed to the achievement of achievements close to the elimination of the disease, and thanks to these efforts, the elimination of Guinea worm disease has become closer than ever before after the statistics of the Carter Center indicated that the number of cases of Guinea worm decreased by half, to reach 27 Only in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

For his part, former US President Jimmy Carter said: “We have a strong relationship with the UAE that dates back to the close friendship with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues today through the charitable initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his support, and thanks to those Efforts The UAE has become a strong ally in combating Guinea worm disease and other neglected tropical diseases. Together, the United Arab Emirates and the Carter Center have formed a strong relationship that transcends generations.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation for “the exceptional support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to combat neglected tropical diseases.”

