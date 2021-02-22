His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, continued yesterday to visit a number of national pavilions participating in the 15th edition of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021”, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC” in the activities His second day.

His Highness said, in a tweet on “Twitter”, yesterday: “During my visit today, I reviewed the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), about the most important defense systems and technologies produced by national companies .. I am proud of the development of the UAE defense industries that are based on qualified national cadres.” .

During an inspection tour of officials of national companies specialized in the fields of defense and security technology, His Highness reviewed the most important defense projects and exhibits of advanced mechanisms, technologies and systems, which they presented during their participation in the exhibition, and His Highness exchanged conversations with them about the most important plans and upcoming programs for national industries, stressing the importance of strengthening Emirati cadres Qualified with advanced experiences and skills and benefit from exchanging knowledge and information with advanced global companies in the defense industries.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday, separately received: President of the friendly Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Nur Ali Minnikhanov, and Minister of the Armed Forces of the friendly French Republic, Florence Parly, on the sidelines of the activities of the second day of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference «IDEX 2021 ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the two guests of the country, and discussed with them the friendship relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the UAE, the Republic of Tatarstan and the French Republic in various fields, especially in defense and military affairs in order to achieve mutual interests.

The meeting touched on the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX”, as it is a global platform to display the latest developments in defense industries in terms of technologies, systems and advanced sustainable solutions that contribute to facing common challenges that the world is witnessing, in addition to providing the opportunity to enhance cooperation and partnerships between various companies interested in developing the future of industries. Defense and Security.

Part of the two meetings were attended by the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, the head of the Executive Affairs Authority, a member of the Executive Council, Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, and the Undersecretary for the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Muhammad Mubarak Al Mazrouei.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

