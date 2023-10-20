His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, participated in the first “Riyadh Summit” between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), hosted by the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I participated in the Gulf Summit with the ASEAN countries in Riyadh, which consolidates fruitful cooperation between the two sides.”

His Highness added: “I thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for hosting this important summit. The UAE views with great interest the relationship with ASEAN countries in an effort to build more bridges of cooperation in the interest of development and prosperity for all.”