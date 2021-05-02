His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed that the UAE, with the enthusiasm of its sons and their sincere efforts in the development and sustainable development, came after his meeting with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council Ministers and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on Twitter: “I was pleased to meet my brother Mohammed bin Rashid .. Our brotherly meeting addressed the issues of the homeland and its blessed path that is moving forward with confidence and an ambitious vision to the future under the leadership and wisdom of Sheikh Khalifa and following the path of the founders .. our country In constant development and growth with the enthusiasm of his sons and their sincere efforts.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

