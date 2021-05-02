His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, confirmed today, Sunday, that the nation is in constant development and growth with the enthusiasm of its children and their sincere efforts.

This came after his highness met with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today, Sunday, at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness wrote a tweet through his official account on “Twitter”: “I was pleased to meet my brother Mohammed bin Rashid .. Our brotherly meeting addressed the issues of the homeland and its blessed march that is proceeding with confidence and an ambitious vision for the future under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa and his wisdom and following the path of the founders..Our country is in constant development and growth vigorously. His sons and their sincere efforts. ”