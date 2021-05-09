Mohammed bin Zayed orders the disbursement of the first housing benefits package for 2021

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans and exemptions for deceased and retired people with limited income from the payment of loan dues. Residential housing, with a total value of 2.21 billion dirhams, benefiting 1656 citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The approval of the disbursement of this package of housing loans and exemptions for the year 2021 coincides with Eid Al-Fitr, based on the keenness of the wise leadership to ensure social stability, enhance living standards and decent life for citizens and enhance their role in contributing to advancing development in society.

This package also came in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan within the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Program “Ghadan 21”, to double the granting of housing loans to citizens, coinciding with the imminent advent of Eid Al Fitr.