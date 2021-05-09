In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has ordered the disbursement of housing loans and exemption of deceased and retired persons with limited income from payment Housing loans dues totaling 2.21 billion dirhams, benefiting 1656 citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The approval of the disbursement of this package of housing loans and exemptions for the year 2021 coincides with Eid Al-Fitr, based on the wise leadership’s keenness to ensure social stability, enhance living standards and a decent life for citizens, and enhance their role in contributing to advancing development in society.

This package also came in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, within the Abu Dhabi Development Accelerators Program “Ghadan 21”, to double grant housing loans to citizens, coinciding with the approaching Eid Al Fitr.





