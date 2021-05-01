His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said today through a tweet on his official Twitter account: On “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action,” we recall the white hands that extended well to people around the world, Without distinction due to religion or race .. On these blessed days we pray to God for mercy … and renew the vow to walk on His path … the path of love, sacrifice and human giving. “

