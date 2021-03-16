His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said on the occasion of the year of fiftieth, in which we complete a phase full of exceptional achievements, and start a new phase in which our ambitions embrace the sky, the challenge is greater and the competition is more intense, but our will, our interest and the spirit of challenge we have, Stronger, our people are the source of our strength, we welcome creative people and extend our hands of good, cooperation and peace to all countries and peoples of the world.

The head of state declares 2021 “the year of fifty”

Mohammed bin Rashid: The year of 50 is a year of celebration of 50 years that witnessed the fastest building march in the history of countries





