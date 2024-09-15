On the anniversary of the birth of the shining lamp, the Prophet of Mercy, Guidance and Noble Morals, our Master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, called on God to bless our region and the world with peace and security.

His Highness said on his official account on the X platform: “On the anniversary of the birth of the shining lamp, the Prophet of Mercy, Guidance and Noble Morals, our Master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, we ask God Almighty to bless our region and the world with peace, stability and security.”