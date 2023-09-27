His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, called for God to bless our world with security, tranquility and stability on the anniversary of the birth of our most honorable Prophet.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “And We have not sent you except as a mercy to the worlds.” On the anniversary of the birth of our most honorable Prophet, I pray to God Almighty to bless our world with security, tranquility and stability, and that the mercy he brought, may God bless him and grant him peace, overflows with peace, love and tolerance over all of humanity.