His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, published a picture on his account on the social media platform “X”, with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and His Highness commented on it, saying: “And we still We see in you the homeland, the father, and the teacher.”
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Mohammed #bin #Zayed #International #Fathers #Day #homeland #father #teacher
Leave a Reply