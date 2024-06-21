His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, published a picture on his account on the social media platform “X”, on the occasion of Father’s Day, in which His Highness gathered with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

His Highness wrote, commenting on the photo: “And we still see in you the homeland, the father, and the teacher.”

Yesterday marked International Father’s Day, which is celebrated in most Arab countries on June 21 of each year.