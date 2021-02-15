His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made a phone call with His Excellency Emerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, during which he offered his sincere condolences and condolences on the death of his sister and a number of his ministers and his country’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates .. after they were infected with a virus Covid-19.

His Highness also expressed, during the call, his sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Zimbabwe and to the families of the deceased officials, wishing health and safety to the friendly people of Zimbabwe from all harm.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the friendly Zimbabwean people and its support for them in facing the difficult circumstances their country is witnessing in order to recover from the repercussions of the pandemic.

For his part, His Excellency Emerson Mnangagwa expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the good feelings of solidarity shown by His Highness towards his country and its people … He appreciated the medical aid provided by the UAE to Zimbabwe to support its efforts and measures in facing the pandemic.