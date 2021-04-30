His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Friday, made a phone call to His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Friendly Republic of Indonesia, during which he offered his condolences and condolences to the victims of the submarine “KRI Nangala” that recently sank off the coast of Bali island.

His Highness conveyed the sincere condolences of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, to His Excellency President Joko Widodo, the Indonesian people and the families of the victims, asking God Almighty for them to have mercy and forgiveness, and to their relatives good condolences.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the friendly Indonesian people and the families of the victims of the submarine, praying to God Almighty to provide them with the breadth of his mercy and forgiveness and to inspire their families with patience and solace.

The President of Indonesia expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the feelings of sympathy and solidarity he showed with Indonesia and its people for their misfortunes, wishing the UAE and its people continued goodness and safety from all harm.