His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made a phone call with his brother, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the great deceased Prince Muhammad bin Talal bin Abdullah bin Al Hussein.

His Highness also conveyed to His Majesty King Abdullah … the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and sincere sympathy to His Majesty and the Hashemite family, asking God Almighty mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, patience and solace to his generous family in their misfortunes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also offered his condolences and condolences to all members of the Hashemite royal family, the family of the deceased and the brotherly Jordanian people … wishing God Almighty to bless the late with the mercy and mercy of his compassion and inspire the honorable royal family with patience and good condolences.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by His Highness towards this painful affliction, and his wishes for His Highness to continue to be healthy, happy and safe from all harm and to the State of the Emirates and its people all the best.





