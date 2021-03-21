His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Sunday, His Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

His Highness wrote in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “My dear mother Fatima bint Mubarak and all mothers..you are goodness and blessing..the spring of mercy and generosity and a symbol of patience and will .. they bear the highest and best meanings of life..Congratulations to every mother in the Emirates and the world. On mother’s day and every day .. may God perpetuate you health and happiness.