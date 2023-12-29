His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, mourned Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “May God have mercy on Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi and grant him a spacious paradise. He accompanied Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and served the Emirates with sincerity and dedication over decades, and his life was full of giving and loyalty to the nation. My sincere condolences to his honorable family.”