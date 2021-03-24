His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, who passed away on Wednesday morning, and His Highness said that the country lost one of the loyal men of the Emirates After a life full of giving and sincere patriotism, in a tweet His Highness published on his Twitter account.

