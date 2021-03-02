Muhammad Al-Balushi (Al-Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, mourned the deceased of the nation, Ahmed bin Mahmoud Al Balushi, who passed away yesterday, after a march full of work and giving in the service of the nation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a tweet on His Highness’s Twitter account: “May God have mercy on Ahmed Mahmoud Al Balushi, one of the loyal first generation who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed and was a witness to the stages of construction and establishment .. a journey full of work and giving in Serving his country ».

His Highness added: “Our sincere condolences to his sons and his family, asking God Almighty for his mercy and forgiveness.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the late Ahmed Mahmoud Al Balushi.

His Highness said in a tweet on His Highness’s Twitter account: “Our sincere condolences and condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Zayed, God willing, Ahmed Mahmoud Al Balushi, a companion in the path of the father Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and one of the national figures who gave the homeland a lot of giving and great deeds. The Almighty, the Almighty, is to have mercy on him and forgive him, and to inspire his family and his relatives patience and solace. ”

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said in a tweet on His Highness’s Twitter account: “My sincerest condolences and sympathy to the generous Al-Mahmoud family on the death of the late Ahmed bin Mahmoud Al Mahmoud, who was one of the loyal men in the service of the nation. , We ask the Almighty God that the deceased will be blessed with the breadth of his mercy, and dwell in his spaciousness, and inspire his family and his family with patience and solace..and we belong to God and to Him we shall return.

Ahmed bin Mahmoud Al Balushi, who passed away yesterday at the age of 99, after a busy and tender life, is considered the first private secretary of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The deceased is considered one of the notables of the city of Al Ain, and one of the men of the first generation. He stood by the founder in the stations that preceded the founding of the United Arab Emirates in the early 1970s, and was a witness to the establishment of the modern state.

The late self-made man, born in 1923 in the Khurais area in Al Ain, assumed several national and social responsibilities, through his duties as an advisor to the head of state for tribal affairs, a member of the National Consultative Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for several consecutive sessions, a member of the Marriage Fund, and a member of the municipal council in the city Eye. The deceased is also considered to keep pace with the construction and development witnessed by the city of Al Ain over the past 50 years, through his membership in the city’s municipal council. And at all stations, he carried in his heart and mind the service of the nation, which occupied a large part of his consciousness and awareness.