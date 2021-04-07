His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, head of the national unity government in sisterly Libya.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “I had the pleasure of meeting my brother Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, head of the national unity government in brotherly Libya.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “We stand by the Libyan brothers at this pivotal stage their country is going through, and we have great confidence in their ability to overcome all challenges. We wish that the current political track will lead to a new era of stability, development and unity.”