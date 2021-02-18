His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met at Al Safia Resthouse in the Mushairef area in Ajman .. His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations on a number of issues of concern to the homeland and citizens and ways to provide all the elements for a decent living for the citizen, in addition to strengthening the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing in all fields under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state “may God protect him.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality Department And planning in Ajman and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.





