His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

During the meeting, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations on a number of issues of concern to the homeland and citizens, and ways to provide all the elements for a decent living for the citizen, in addition to strengthening the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing in all fields under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of state.





