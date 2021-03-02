Mohammed bin Zayed: May God have mercy on Ahmed Mahmoud Al Balushi, one of the loyal first generation

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed his sincere condolences on the death of Ahmed Mahmoud Al Balushi.

His Highness wrote on Twitter: “May God have mercy on Ahmed Mahmoud Al Balushi, one of the loyal first generation who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added that Ahmed Mahmoud Al Balushi “was a witness to the stages of construction and establishment … a journey full of work and giving in the service of his country … our sincere condolences to his children and his family, asking Almighty God for mercy and forgiveness.”