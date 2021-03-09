The Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations, within the activities of its third session this year, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reveals the results of the exploratory study, which included about 3000 Emirati university students, The study is the first of its kind to know their perceptions and visions about the UAE’s agenda in the future, and for the next 50 years.

In line with the themes of this year’s session of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, which is held under the slogan “A New Reality, New Horizons”, the study entitled “A View of the Future” constitutes the first survey at the level of the UAE, supported by evidence, to explore and document the opinions of young people. In it, it is about the future agenda, and it contains the results of a detailed survey, which was carried out in two phases.

The exploratory study addresses a range of views of Emirati youth in a number of key areas, including the extent of their confidence in the ability of higher education institutions in the country to face the economic and social challenges resulting from the repercussions of the spread of the new Corona virus, in addition to other views related to Emirati culture, and their expectations. On the best strategies and practices that will contribute to changing this reality in the future. The Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, said that this exploratory study is one of the main initiatives of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations” in its session for this year, which coincides with the celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, which contributes to strengthening Its leadership position, as it is the ideal and most dynamic platform to learn about young people’s perceptions and visions about the future of their country, through a set of virtual experiments, which includes providing exclusive data on the views of Emirati youth on the state’s agenda for the next 50 years.

He added that the results of this study formed a fundamental pillar in the design of the main axes of the Council, which were based on a set of visions, based on evidence and data drawn from the opinions of the study sample and the target groups, which would at the same time contribute to inspiring decision-makers and officials in the public and private sectors. With the best practices and strategies, to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, in line with the true aspirations of its youth and leaders for the future.





