Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness said, via Twitter: “I congratulate my brother King Abdullah II and his brotherly people for the centenary of the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan .. I sincerely wish for continued stability and development, and that Jordan continues in its Arab and international position, the voice of reason and wisdom, and that its centenary is a starting point for further progress and prosperity. … And every year, Jordan is fine. ” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a speech within a “video” broadcast on his Twitter account: “The Jordanian-Emirati relations have been well established since the era of the father Sheikh Zayed and King Hussein bin Talal, may God have mercy on them .. not only at the official level, but At the popular level, we also have ties of brotherhood, Islam, values, moderation and tolerance. ”

