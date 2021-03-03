His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a decision to reform the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority headed by His Excellency Falah Muhammad Falah Al Ahbabi.

The council includes Saif Badr Haji Al Qubaisi, Vice President, Ali Khalifa Ahmed Al Qamzi, Muhammad Ali Abdan Al Mansouri, Hamad Ali Muhammad Al Dhaheri, Amr Saad Omar Al Minhali, Talal Shafiq Abdullah Al Dhiabi, and Ali Jassim Ali Al Mazroui.





