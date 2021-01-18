His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a decision to reform the Board of Directors of Etihad Aviation Group, headed by Mohamed Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei.

The council includes His Excellency Muhammad Ali Muhammad Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Vice President, Hisham Khaled Tawfiq Malik, Mr. Jasim Hussein Ahmed Thabet, Mr. Masoud Muhammad Muhammad Sharif Mahmoud, Mr. Mansour Muhammad Abdul Qadir Al Mulla and Mr. Jacob Barind Kalkman.