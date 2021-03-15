The International Scientific Advisory Council has awarded DIHAD / DISAP / His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Best International Personality Award in the Field of Humanitarian Relief – DIHAD 2021, as international recognition for his continuous support and his sincere efforts in Strengthening international humanitarian and relief work, and in appreciation of the pioneering role the UAE is playing in the field of providing medical aid, and supporting the needy around the world, especially in light of the repercussions the world is witnessing of the Corona pandemic.

Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received the award on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Ambassador Gerhard Putman Kramer, Director of DIHAD and the International Scientific Advisory Council (DESAP), on the sidelines of an exhibition and conference Dubai International for Relief and Development «DIHAD», whose activities were launched today at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The award is considered one of the high-profile awards given by the International Scientific Advisory Council to DIHAD / DISAP / in the fields of global humanitarian relief, in recognition of international figures and leaders who play a prominent role in supporting the needy around the world and international institutions and international organizations working in the fields of humanitarian relief.

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan had visited the Dubai International Relief and Development Conference and Exhibition “DIHAD” at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, and he was accompanied by his son, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness met the heads and representatives of the participating official delegations, then His Highness toured the accompanying exhibition held in conjunction with the conference, which includes 600 brands specialized in relief, which are considered among the most prominent non-governmental organizations and governmental associations concerned with humanitarian affairs, in addition to companies, suppliers and international brands.

During the tour, His Highness and the attendees were briefed on the highlights of the wings, humanitarian and charitable institutions and international bodies working in global relief and their efforts to promote charitable and relief humanitarian work.

Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the volunteer international speakers in the Continuing Medical Education Initiative from the UAE to the World “Waterfalls” on the sidelines of the seventeenth session of the Dubai International Relief and Development Conference and Exhibition “DIHAD” at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, in appreciation of their role. In the success of the initiative and the provision of their services and experiences on a voluntary basis accessible to all health sectors to benefit from them within the lectures organized in this humanitarian initiative that was launched from the UAE to the world in support of the first line of defense around the world, and thus contribute to training them and providing high-level scientific lectures.

His Highness also watched, in the presence of his son Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a documentary film showing the achievements of what was achieved during the initiative, and the role it played in supporting the efforts of workers in the vital health sector, including specialized lectures and high-level theoretical training, and reached the number of beneficiaries from the sectors Health is about 264 thousand of various medical specialties from 197 countries around the world, until March 2021.

The honors included Andrea Matteo Fontana, Ambassador of the European Union to the country, Klaus Sorensen, Director General of the Humanitarian Aid Department of the European Union, Claire Dalton, representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the country, Ambassador Gerhard Putman Kramer, Director of DIHAD and the Global Scientific Advisory Council «DISAP» and His Excellency Sergio Piazzi, Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly for the Mediterranean Region, Mokhtar Farah, representative of the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office, Manal Tarim, Executive Director and member of the Board of Trustees of the “Noor Dubai” Foundation, Giuseppe Saba, CEO of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, and Mario Stephan, Executive Director of Doctors Without Borders in the Emirates And Dr. Dina Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Khaled Khalifa, Senior Adviser and Representative of the Cooperation Council Countries to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Dr. Fawzi Abdullah Amin, Head of Mission of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, and Dr. Mukesh Kabila, Professor of Global Health and Affairs Humanity at the University of Manchester, former Under Secretary The previous year of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Abdul Majeed Yahya Ahmed and Muhammad Amin Awad, Senior Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative, Harvard University, United States of America, in the presence of Dr. Abdel Salam Al Madani, CEO of the Dihad and Desab Conference and Exhibition and Goodwill Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean And many prominent figures in humanitarian and relief work, heads of associations and humanitarian, relief and charitable institutions at the regional and international levels participating in DIHAD 2021, as well as a number of officials of the behavioral rewards file in the Ministry of the Impossible, and a number of Ministry of Interior officers.