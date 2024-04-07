His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed that investing in health is a major priority in the UAE’s development strategy and its vision for a better future for its people, on the occasion of World Health Day.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Investing in health is a major priority in the UAE’s development strategy and its vision for a better future for its people.”

His Highness continued: “On World Health Day, we renew our commitment to continue working with partners to support health and disease control efforts in the world, based on our belief that disease is one of the greatest obstacles to development, peace and prosperity on the international scene.”