His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, attended the “Etihad Airways Grand Prix Formula 1 – Round” competitions. The Final of the World Championships in the 2021 season” which was held at the Yas Marina Circuit in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness wrote in a tweet through his official account on Twitter: “I witnessed, my brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, and the state’s guests, a successful conclusion of the final round of the “Formula 1 World Championship” in the capital, Abu Dhabi.”