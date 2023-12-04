His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, who is on a state visit to the UAE today.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Majesty upon the arrival of his motorcade at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi. His motorcade was accompanied by a group of knights on Arab horses in the palace square. Then His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the podium of honor and played the national anthem. For both the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco, artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome His Majesty’s visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, I welcome my brother, King Mohammed VI, to his country and among his family. We held constructive discussions on ways to enhance fraternal and historical relations between our two countries and signed a declaration towards an innovative and solid partnership in various economic, trade and investment fields that achieves growth and prosperity for the two brotherly peoples. The UAE and Morocco jointly work for stability, prosperity and sustainable development for the benefit of all the peoples of the region.

Upon the arrival of His Majesty’s convoy to the palace, the “Fursan Al Emirates” national air show team flew in the sky of the palace, forming a painting of the flag of the sister Kingdom of Morocco.

During the visit, His Majesty King Mohammed VI is accompanied by a delegation that includes a number of ministers and senior officials in Morocco.