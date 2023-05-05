His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated all members of the Armed Forces Foundation on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Highness said on his official account on Twitter: “I was pleased with the participation of our armed forces in celebrating their unification day… a national day in the march of the union and the renaissance of the Emirates… I congratulate all the members of this ancient institution, and I pray to God Almighty for mercy to the founding leaders who took this historic decision.”