His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, I was pleased to meet friend Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi.. We discussed strengthening the distinguished historical relations between the UAE and India and ways to achieve the goals of the ambitious strategic and development partnership between them for the benefit of their peoples , and cooperation to support peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.