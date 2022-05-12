His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed his pleasure at honoring Lieutenant-General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, with the “Zayed Military Medal”.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “Today, I was pleased to honor Hamad Mohammed Al Rumaithi with the “Zayed Military Medal”… a great stature in morals and military action, and an authentic model in leadership and planning… Thank you for your giving and your continuous work over 50 years.”



