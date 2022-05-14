Abu Dhabi (WAM)





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the leader of the nation and the patron of its march, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who moved to the side of his Lord satisfied and satisfied yesterday, Friday, May 13.

His Highness said in a tweet to him on his Twitter account: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return. The UAE lost its righteous son, the leader of the “empowerment stage” and the trustee of its blessed journey. His positions, achievements, wisdom, giving and initiatives in every corner of the country.. #Khalifa_bin_Zayed, My brother, my supporter and my teacher, may God have mercy on you with the vastness of his mercy, and enter you into his pleasure and paradise.”