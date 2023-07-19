Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said, in statements published by the Emirates News Agency (WAM): “We discussed strengthening bilateral relations and pushing forward economic and development cooperation between the UAE and Turkey for the benefit of their peoples.”

The two presidents also discussed “the importance of building on the positive developments in the region to support peace, stability and prosperity for the benefit of its peoples.”

Erdogan arrived in the UAE on Tuesday, accompanied by his wife, Amina Erdogan.