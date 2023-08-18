His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, said that he discussed with Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, strengthening relations in the fields of economy and sustainability.

His Highness wrote, on Twitter, “I was pleased to meet friend Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “We discussed strengthening relations between the UAE and Ethiopia in the areas of economy and sustainability, and ways to achieve the ambitious development partnership goals between them for the benefit of their peoples.”

And the President of the State, “may God protect him,” affirmed that “building bridges of cooperation with various countries of the world is the UAE’s approach, for stability, peace and prosperity for all.”